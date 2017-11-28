Leadership from the 51st Fighter Wing and the 51st Security Forces Squadron participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony during the grand opening of the new combat arms facility at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 28, 2017. This state of the art facility will replace the current combat arms building. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tinese Jackson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.28.2017 Date Posted: 11.29.2017 01:13 Photo ID: 3983606 VIRIN: 171128-F-XR532-006 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 2.14 MB Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Combat Arms Facility is Open for Business [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Tinese Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.