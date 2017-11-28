New Combat Arms Facility is Open for Business

U.S Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Rhodes, 51st Security Forces Squadron combat arms NCOIC, gives a tour to the 51st Fighter Wing leadership during the grand opening of the new combat arms facility at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 28, 2017. This state of the art facility will replace the current combat arms building. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tinese Jackson)

