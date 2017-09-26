U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Leopoldo Quintas, right, the deputy commanding general of U.S. Forces Afghanistan, looks inside the cockpit of an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Sept. 26, 2017. During his immersion of the 455th Air Expeditionary Wing, Quintas thanked F-16 pilots and maintainers for providing coalition forces close-air-support and enabling a successful train, advise, and assist campaign in Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Gonsier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2017 Date Posted: 09.28.2017 03:09 Photo ID: 3816820 VIRIN: 170926-F-KN424-1269 Resolution: 5253x3506 Size: 3.82 MB Location: BAGRAM AIRFIELD, PARWAN PROVINCE, AF Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COMBAF receives 455th AEW immersion [Image 1 of 7], by SSgt Benjamin Gonsier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.