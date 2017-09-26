COMBAF receives 455th AEW immersion

Chief Master Sgt. Mike Flake, 83rd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, discusses the capabilities of the HH-60G Pave Hawk to U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Leopoldo Quintas, the deputy commanding general of U.S. Forces Afghanistan, at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Sept. 26, 2017. During his immersion of the 455th Air Expeditionary Wing, Quintas saw firsthand how Airmen deliver airpower and enable a successful train, advise, and assist campaign in Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Gonsier)

