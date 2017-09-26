Capt. David Cole, 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron pilot, discusses the capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon to U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Leopoldo Quintas, the deputy commanding general of U.S. Forces Afghanistan, at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Sept. 26, 2017. During his immersion of the 455th Air Expeditionary Wing, Quintas thanked F-16 pilots and maintainers for providing coalition forces close-air-support and enabling a successful train, advise, and assist campaign in Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Gonsier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2017 Date Posted: 09.28.2017 03:08 Photo ID: 3816816 VIRIN: 170926-F-KN424-1195 Resolution: 4836x3121 Size: 3.49 MB Location: BAGRAM AIRFIELD, PARWAN PROVINCE, AF Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COMBAF receives 455th AEW immersion [Image 1 of 7], by SSgt Benjamin Gonsier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.