    COMBAF receives 455th AEW immersion

    BAGRAM AIRFIELD, PARWAN PROVINCE, AFGHANISTAN

    09.26.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Gonsier 

    455th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Leopoldo Quintas, the deputy commanding general of U.S. Forces Afghanistan, signs a bomb during a visit of the 455th Air Expeditionary Wing at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Sept. 26, 2017. During his immersion of the 455th AEW, Quintas saw firsthand how Airmen deliver airpower and enable a successful train, advise, and assist campaign in Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Gonsier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2017
    Date Posted: 09.28.2017 03:09
    Photo ID: 3816819
    VIRIN: 170926-F-KN424-1208
    Resolution: 5897x3976
    Size: 5.59 MB
    Location: BAGRAM AIRFIELD, PARWAN PROVINCE, AF
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMBAF receives 455th AEW immersion [Image 1 of 7], by SSgt Benjamin Gonsier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

