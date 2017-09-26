U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Leopoldo Quintas, the deputy commanding general of U.S. Forces Afghanistan, signs a bomb during a visit of the 455th Air Expeditionary Wing at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Sept. 26, 2017. During his immersion of the 455th AEW, Quintas saw firsthand how Airmen deliver airpower and enable a successful train, advise, and assist campaign in Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Gonsier)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2017 03:09
|Photo ID:
|3816819
|VIRIN:
|170926-F-KN424-1208
|Resolution:
|5897x3976
|Size:
|5.59 MB
|Location:
|BAGRAM AIRFIELD, PARWAN PROVINCE, AF
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, COMBAF receives 455th AEW immersion [Image 1 of 7], by SSgt Benjamin Gonsier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT