COMBAF receives 455th AEW immersion

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Leopoldo Quintas, the deputy commanding general of U.S. Forces Afghanistan, receives a briefing on the capabilities of the 455th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Sept. 26, 2017. Quintas visited 455th Air Expeditionary Wing Airmen for the first time since taking command of Bagram Airfield on Aug. 16, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Gonsier)

