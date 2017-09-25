Airmen work in their respective stations at the aircrew ground equipment flight building at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Sept 25, 2017. A recent policy change, a sports days, and plans for a food drive are all successful examples of how this council is working. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tessa B. Corrick)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2017 14:51
|Photo ID:
|3814092
|VIRIN:
|170925-F-DX695-1109
|Resolution:
|4746x2966
|Size:
|948.14 KB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hearing the Airmen's voice [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Tessa Corrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT