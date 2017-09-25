Senior Airmen Alex Moffitt, 2nd Maintenance Squadron aircrew ground equipment flight technician, assembles a tripod jack pump at the AGE flight building at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Sept 25, 2017. The Airmen’s council allows Airmen like Moffitt to express problems or new ideas to help make their work environment a better place. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tessa B. Corrick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2017 Date Posted: 09.27.2017 14:51 Photo ID: 3814085 VIRIN: 170925-F-DX695-1037 Resolution: 2568x3959 Size: 693.67 KB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hearing the Airmen's voice [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Tessa Corrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.