Hearing the Airmen's voice

Senior Airmen Xzavier Spriggs and Christopher Secoy, 2nd Maintenance Squadron aircrew ground equipment flight technicians, show two other Airmen how to complete a service inspection at the AGE flight building at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Sept 25, 2017. The council has given Senior Airmen more responsibility with helping out the lower ranking Airmen in the AGE flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tessa B. Corrick)
|09.25.2017
|09.27.2017 14:51
|3814083
|170925-F-DX695-1019
|4928x3280
|949.93 KB
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|0
|0
|0
