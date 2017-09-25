Airman 1st Class Steven Braddock and Airman Noami Vanenzuela, 2nd Maintenance Squadron aircrew ground equipment flight technicians, work together to de-panel a unit at the AGE flight building at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Sept 25, 2017. The creation of the council was led by the 2nd MXS/AGE flight commander and flight chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tessa B. Corrick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2017 Date Posted: 09.27.2017 14:51 Photo ID: 3814087 VIRIN: 170925-F-DX695-1055 Resolution: 4719x3141 Size: 1.05 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hearing the Airmen's voice [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Tessa Corrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.