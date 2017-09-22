(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Night Maintenance [Image 1 of 13]

    Night Maintenance

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.22.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Garcia 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron

    A specialist from the 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron uses a transponder tester to ensure the Identify Friend/Foe (IFF) system is properly working on a B-52 Stratofortress, at Royal Air Force Fairford, United Kingdom Sept. 22, 2017. U.S. Strategic Command bomber forces regularly conduct combined theater security cooperation engagements with allies and partners, demonstrating the U.S. capability to command, control and conduct bomber missions across the globe. Bomber missions demonstrate the credibility and flexibility of the military's forces to address today's complex, dynamic and volatile global security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua J. Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2017
    Date Posted: 09.27.2017 08:44
    Photo ID: 3813172
    VIRIN: 170922-F-QF982-0113
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 9.1 MB
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Night Maintenance [Image 1 of 13], by TSgt Joshua Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    United Kingdom
    RAF Fairford
    England
    Barksdale AFB
    deployment
    Fairford
    Bombers in Europe
    2 Bomb Wing

