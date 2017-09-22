Night Maintenance

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Austin West, 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron guidance and control specialist, performs preventive maintenance on the auto-pilot system for a B-52 Stratofortress at Royal Air Force Fairford, United Kingdom Sept. 22, 2017. U.S. Strategic Command bomber forces regularly conduct combined theater security cooperation engagements with allies and partners, demonstrating the U.S. capability to command, control and conduct bomber missions across the globe. Bomber missions demonstrate the credibility and flexibility of the military's forces to address today's complex, dynamic and volatile global security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua J. Garcia)

