U.S. Air Force Senior Airman David Perez, 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron electronic warfare specialist, dons his personal protective equipment prior to surging fuel from a B-52 Stratofortress at Royal Air Force Fairford, United Kingdom, Sept. 21, 2017. Surging the aircraft prevents excess fuel from leaking out of the plane. U.S. Strategic Command bomber forces regularly conduct combined theater security cooperation engagements with allies and partners, demonstrating the U.S. capability to command, control and conduct bomber missions across the globe. Bomber missions demonstrate the credibility and flexibility of the military's forces to address today's complex, dynamic and volatile global security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua J. Garcia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2017 Date Posted: 09.27.2017 08:43 Photo ID: 3813140 VIRIN: 170921-F-QF982-0008 Resolution: 4202x2797 Size: 4.99 MB Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Night Maintenance [Image 1 of 13], by TSgt Joshua Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.