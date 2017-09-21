(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Night Maintenance [Image 10 of 13]

    Night Maintenance

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.21.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Garcia 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Noah Villaruz, 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron electronic warfare specialist, surges fuel from a B-52 Stratofortress at Royal Air Force Fairford, United Kingdom, Sept. 21, 2017. Surging the aircraft prevents excess fuel from leaking out of the plane. U.S. Strategic Command bomber forces regularly conduct combined theater security cooperation engagements with allies and partners, demonstrating the U.S. capability to command, control and conduct bomber missions across the globe. Bomber missions demonstrate the credibility and flexibility of the military's forces to address today's complex, dynamic and volatile global security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua J. Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2017
    Date Posted: 09.27.2017 08:43
    Photo ID: 3813146
    VIRIN: 170921-F-QF982-0088
    Resolution: 2713x4075
    Size: 7.94 MB
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Night Maintenance [Image 1 of 13], by TSgt Joshua Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    United Kingdom
    RAF Fairford
    England
    Barksdale AFB
    deployment
    Fairford
    Bombers in Europe
    2 Bomb Wing

