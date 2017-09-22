Night Maintenance

A B-52 Stratofortress from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., sits on the runway at Royal Air Force Fairford, United Kingdom, Sept. 22, 2017, while preventive maintenance is being performed. U.S. Strategic Command bomber forces regularly conduct combined theater security cooperation engagements with allies and partners, demonstrating the U.S. capability to command, control and conduct bomber missions across the globe. Bomber missions demonstrate the credibility and flexibility of the military's forces to address today's complex, dynamic and volatile global security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua J. Garcia)

