U.S. Army Col. Michael D. Smith, former commander of the new Army Reserves Cyber Operations Group, 335th Signal Command (Theater), receives the Army Meritorious Service Medal, from Brig. Gen. Nikki L. Griffin Olive, deputy commanding general, sustainment command 335th SC (T), during a change of command ceremony September 24 at the Army Research Laboratory, in Adelphi, Maryland. Smith, relinquished command to Col. Robert S. Powell, Jr., who has followed a similar career path as Smith, and will continue working to advance the ARCOG for readiness in cyber capabilities. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Erick Yates)
Transitioning Army Reserve cyber unit welcomes new commander
