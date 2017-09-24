(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Transitioning Army Reserve cyber unit welcomes new commander [Image 1 of 4]

    Transitioning Army Reserve cyber unit welcomes new commander

    ADELPHI LABORATORY CENTER, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Erick Yates 

    Army Reserve Cyber Operations Group

    U.S. Army Col. Michael D. Smith, former commander of the new Army Reserves Cyber Operations Group, 335th Signal Command (Theater), receives the Army Meritorious Service Medal, from Brig. Gen. Nikki L. Griffin Olive, deputy commanding general, sustainment command 335th SC (T), during a change of command ceremony September 24 at the Army Research Laboratory, in Adelphi, Maryland. Smith, relinquished command to Col. Robert S. Powell, Jr., who has followed a similar career path as Smith, and will continue working to advance the ARCOG for readiness in cyber capabilities. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Erick Yates)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2017
    Date Posted: 09.26.2017 23:41
    Photo ID: 3811792
    VIRIN: 170924-A-RN359-004
    Resolution: 4070x2776
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: ADELPHI LABORATORY CENTER, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Transitioning Army Reserve cyber unit welcomes new commander [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Erick Yates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Transitioning Army Reserve cyber unit welcomes new commander
    Transitioning Army Reserve cyber unit welcomes new commander
    Transitioning Army Reserve cyber unit welcomes new commander
    Transitioning Army Reserve cyber unit welcomes new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Transitioning Army Reserve cyber unit welcomes new commander

    TAGS

    Jr.
    Army Research Laboratory
    us cyber command
    335th Signal Command (Theater)
    Army Total Force
    #usarmyreserve
    ARCOG
    Col. Michael D. Smith
    #usarmycybercommand
    #readylightning
    Army Cyber Reserve
    #usarmycyber
    Col. Robert S. Powell
    advanced cyber training
    army reserve readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT