Transitioning Army Reserve cyber unit welcomes new commander

U.S. Army Col. Robert S. Powell, Jr., incoming commander for the new Army Reserves Cyber Operations Group, 335th Signal Command (Theater), receives the command colors from Brig. Gen. Nikki L. Griffin-Olive, deputy commanding general, 335th SC (T), during a change of command ceremony September 24 at the Army Research Laboratory, in Adelphi, Maryland. Powell, assumed command from Col. Michael D. Smith, who has commanded the unit since 2015. (Official U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. Erick Yates)

