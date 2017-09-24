Transitioning Army Reserve cyber unit welcomes new commander

U.S. Army Reserve Col. Robert S. Powell, Jr., incoming commander for the new Army Reserve Cyber Operations Group, 335th Signal Command (Theater), gives his remarks after assuming command of the ARCGOG, during a change of command ceremony September 24 at the Army Research Laboratory, in Adelphi, Maryland. Powell, assumed command from Col. Michael D. Smith, who took command of the ARCOG in 2015. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Erick Yates)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2017 23:41
|Photo ID:
|3811788
|VIRIN:
|170924-A-RN359-002
|Resolution:
|3298x3097
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|ADELPHI LABORATORY CENTER, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
