U.S. Army Col. Michael D. Smith, former commander of the new Army Reserves Cyber Operations Group, 335th Signal Command (Theater), receives the command colors for the last time from Command Sergeant Major Timothy Eddy, the senior enlisted Soldier for the ARCOG, during a change of command ceremony September 24 at the Army Research Laboratory, in Adelphi, Maryland. Smith, relinquished command to Col. Robert S. Powell, Jr., who has followed a similar career path as Smith, and will continue working to advance the ARCOG for readiness in cyber capabilities. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Erick Yates)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2017 23:41
|Photo ID:
|3811791
|VIRIN:
|170924-A-RN359-003
|Resolution:
|2507x2331
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|ADELPHI LABORATORY CENTER, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Transitioning Army Reserve cyber unit welcomes new commander [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Erick Yates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Transitioning Army Reserve cyber unit welcomes new commander
