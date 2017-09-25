An Oregon Air National Guard F-15 Eagle with the 142nd Fighter Wing, out of Portland, Oregon, flies by the crowd during the Oregon International Air Show, September 24, 2017, at the Hillsboro Airport. (Photo by Spc. Timothy Jackson, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2017 21:05
|Photo ID:
|3811742
|VIRIN:
|170824-Z-KM096-005
|Resolution:
|4928x3264
|Size:
|3.02 MB
|Location:
|HILLSBORO, OR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Oregon National Guard participates in Oregon International Airshow [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Timothy Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT