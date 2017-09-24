(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Oregon National Guard participates in Oregon International Airshow [Image 2 of 5]

    Oregon National Guard participates in Oregon International Airshow

    HILLSBORO, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2017

    Photo by Spc. Timothy Jackson 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Charley Millard, a mid-shipman cadet with the Iron-side Division out of the Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum in McMinnville, Oregon, watches as a Vought F4U-7 Corsair folds its wings during the Oregon International Air Show, September 24, 2017, at the Hillsboro Airport. The Corsairs were used primarily during Wordl War II and were designed to fold their wings to fit economically on air craft carriers. (Oregon Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Timothy Jackson, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2017
    Date Posted: 09.26.2017 21:05
    Photo ID: 3811741
    VIRIN: 170824-Z-KM096-004
    Resolution: 4454x3196
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: HILLSBORO, OR, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon National Guard participates in Oregon International Airshow [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Timothy Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oregon
    Oregon National Guard
    Hillsboro
    Oregon International Airshow

