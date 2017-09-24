Charley Millard, a mid-shipman cadet with the Iron-side Division out of the Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum in McMinnville, Oregon, watches as a Vought F4U-7 Corsair folds its wings during the Oregon International Air Show, September 24, 2017, at the Hillsboro Airport. The Corsairs were used primarily during Wordl War II and were designed to fold their wings to fit economically on air craft carriers. (Oregon Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Timothy Jackson, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2017 Date Posted: 09.26.2017 21:05 Photo ID: 3811741 VIRIN: 170824-Z-KM096-004 Resolution: 4454x3196 Size: 2.94 MB Location: HILLSBORO, OR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oregon National Guard participates in Oregon International Airshow [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Timothy Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.