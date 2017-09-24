Oregon National Guard participates in Oregon International Airshow

Oregon Army National Guard Sgt. Jesse Thompson, with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment, out of Forest Grove, Oregon, talks with potential recruits during the Oregon International Air Show, September 24, 2017, at the Hillsboro Airport. He said the M777 A2 Howitzer the unit displayed at the airshow this weekend was an interesting draw because it’s not something people often get to see. (Oregon Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Timothy Jackson, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

