Oregon National Guard participates in Oregon International Airshow

Oregon Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Curtis Winkelman, a recruiter with Detachment 1, Recruiting and Retention Command, out of Hillsboro, Oregon, talks to sheriff cadets, Angela Wilcox and Harrison Young, both from Rex Putnam High School, about how the National Guard can help students straight out of high school, during the Oregon International Air Show, September 24, 2017, at the Hillsboro Airport. He said the event allowed for inter-service recruiting, which helps develop relationships among recruiters so potential recruits can find the best fit for them. (Oregon Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Timothy Jackson, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

