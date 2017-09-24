Oregon National Guard participates in Oregon International Airshow

Oregon Air National Guard Capt. Kim “Hustle” Uzzell, an F-15 Eagle fighter pilot with 123rd Fighter Squadron, 142nd Fighter Wing, out Portland, Oregon, chats with Masha, age two, during the Oregon International Air Show, September 24, 2017, at the Hillsboro Airport. Uzzell also gave tours to hundreds of people at the show to get up close with the F-15 Eagle fighter jet. (Oregon Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Timothy Jackson, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

