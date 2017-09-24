(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Oregon National Guard participates in Oregon International Airshow

    Oregon National Guard participates in Oregon International Airshow

    HILLSBORO, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2017

    Photo by Spc. Timothy Jackson 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Oregon Air National Guard Capt. Kim “Hustle” Uzzell, an F-15 Eagle fighter pilot with 123rd Fighter Squadron, 142nd Fighter Wing, out Portland, Oregon, chats with Masha, age two, during the Oregon International Air Show, September 24, 2017, at the Hillsboro Airport. Uzzell also gave tours to hundreds of people at the show to get up close with the F-15 Eagle fighter jet. (Oregon Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Timothy Jackson, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2017
    Oregon
    Oregon National Guard
    Hillsboro
    Oregon International Airshow

