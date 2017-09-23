(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Get Ready Salem helps Oregon citizens prepare of emergencies

    Get Ready Salem helps Oregon citizens prepare of emergencies

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2017

    Photo by Spc. Timothy Jackson 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Officer Pat McDermott, with the Salem Police Department’s SWAT team, gives a lift to Sabian, age 5, to peak out of the turret of a Lenco Ballistic Engineered Armored Response Counter Attack Truck (BEARCAT) at the Oregon State Capitol building, September 23, 2017, during the “Get Ready Salem” event as part of National Preparedness Month to raise awareness about emergency readiness. Sabian said his favorite part about the BEARCAT was “the skylight,” referring to the open turret. (Photo by Spc. Timothy Jackson, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Get Ready Salem helps Oregon citizens prepare of emergencies [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Timothy Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oregon
    Salem
    National Preparedness Month
    Get Ready Salem

