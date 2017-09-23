Get Ready Salem helps Oregon citizens prepare of emergencies

Officer Pat McDermott, with the Salem Police Department’s SWAT team, gives a lift to Sabian, age 5, to peak out of the turret of a Lenco Ballistic Engineered Armored Response Counter Attack Truck (BEARCAT) at the Oregon State Capitol building, September 23, 2017, during the “Get Ready Salem” event as part of National Preparedness Month to raise awareness about emergency readiness. Sabian said his favorite part about the BEARCAT was “the skylight,” referring to the open turret. (Photo by Spc. Timothy Jackson, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

