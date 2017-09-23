Tony Roger (left) equips himself with the gear of Officer Erick Hernandez, with the Salem Police Department’s SWAT team, to pose for a photo at the Oregon State Capitol building, September 23, 2017, during the “Get Ready Salem” event as part of National Preparedness Month to raise awareness about emergency readiness. (Photo by Spc. Timothy Jackson, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

Date Taken: 09.23.2017
Location: SALEM, OR, US
This work, Get Ready Salem helps Oregon citizens prepare of emergencies, by SPC Timothy Jackson