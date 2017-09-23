(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Get Ready Salem helps Oregon citizens prepare of emergencies [Image 1 of 5]

    Get Ready Salem helps Oregon citizens prepare of emergencies

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2017

    Photo by Spc. Timothy Jackson 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Tony Roger (left) equips himself with the gear of Officer Erick Hernandez, with the Salem Police Department’s SWAT team, to pose for a photo at the Oregon State Capitol building, September 23, 2017, during the “Get Ready Salem” event as part of National Preparedness Month to raise awareness about emergency readiness. (Photo by Spc. Timothy Jackson, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Get Ready Salem helps Oregon citizens prepare of emergencies [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Timothy Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oregon
    Salem
    National Preparedness Month
    Get Ready Salem

