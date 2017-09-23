(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Get Ready Salem helps Oregon citizens prepare of emergencies

    Get Ready Salem helps Oregon citizens prepare of emergencies

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2017

    Photo by Spc. Timothy Jackson 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Oregon Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Jamel Mercado, team chief of the 102nd Civil Support Team (CST), Joint Force Headquarters, Salem, Oregon, gives a high-five to Hannah, age 3, at the Oregon State Capitol building, September 23, 2017. Members of the 102nd CST participated in the “Get Ready Salem” event as part of National Preparedness Month to raise awareness about emergency readiness. The 102nd CST assists first responders in identifying and mitigating unknown chemical, biological, radiological, and explosive materials. (Photo by Spc. Timothy Jackson, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Get Ready Salem helps Oregon citizens prepare of emergencies [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Timothy Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oregon
    Salem
    102 CST
    Oregon Army National Guard
    National Preparedness Month
    102nd Civil Support Team
    Get Ready Salem

    • LEAVE A COMMENT