Get Ready Salem helps Oregon citizens prepare of emergencies

Oregon Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Jamel Mercado, team chief of the 102nd Civil Support Team (CST), Joint Force Headquarters, Salem, Oregon, gives a high-five to Hannah, age 3, at the Oregon State Capitol building, September 23, 2017. Members of the 102nd CST participated in the “Get Ready Salem” event as part of National Preparedness Month to raise awareness about emergency readiness. The 102nd CST assists first responders in identifying and mitigating unknown chemical, biological, radiological, and explosive materials. (Photo by Spc. Timothy Jackson, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

