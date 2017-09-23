Tom Dalke (left) poses with his daughter-in-law, Robin Dalke, a volunteer for the Salem Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), and John Carey, program manager for the East Salem CERT, at the Oregon State Capitol building, September 23, 2017, during the “Get Ready Salem” event as part of National Preparedness Month to raise awareness about emergency readiness. (Photo by Spc. Timothy Jackson, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|09.23.2017
|09.26.2017 21:06
|3811729
|170823-Z-KM096-004
|4157x2761
|4.75 MB
|SALEM, OR, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, Get Ready Salem helps Oregon citizens prepare of emergencies [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Timothy Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
