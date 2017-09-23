Officer Erick Hernandez, with the Salem Police Department’s SWAT team, hands out a survival blanket to Cristi Winters at the Oregon State Capitol building, September 23, 2017, during the “Get Ready Salem” event as part of National Preparedness Month to raise awareness about emergency readiness. Survival blankets are a vital tool to help keep warm in the event of an emergency. (Photo by Spc. Timothy Jackson, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
This work, Get Ready Salem helps Oregon citizens prepare of emergencies [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Timothy Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
