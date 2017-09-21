French Consulate Honors 100th Battalion Veterans with France's Highest Honor

Guillame Maman, Honorary Consul of France, awards Mr. Futao Terashima with the Legion D'Honneur, France's highest award given to military and civilian personnel for courage and bravery during WWII, September 21, at the Hawaii State Capitol.
(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jessica DuVernay, 305th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2017 17:08
|Photo ID:
|3811367
|VIRIN:
|170921-A-NN814-0149
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|2.72 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
