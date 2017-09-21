Guillame Maman, Honorary Consul of France, awards Mr. Futao Terashima with the Legion D'Honneur, France's highest award given to military and civilian personnel for courage and bravery during WWII, September 21, at the Hawaii State Capitol.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jessica DuVernay, 305th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2017 Date Posted: 09.26.2017 17:08 Photo ID: 3811367 VIRIN: 170921-A-NN814-0149 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 2.72 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, French Consulate Honors 100th Battalion Veterans with France's Highest Honor [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Jessica DuVernay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.