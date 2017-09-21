(From Left) Mr. Futao Terashima, Pfc.I Company, 3rd Battalion, 442nd Regimental Combat Team, Mr Dale Tateishi, who accepted on behalf of his late father, Mr. Tesuo Tateishi, Pfc., A Company, 100th Infantry Battalion, 442nd RCT, and Mr. Harold Afuso, Pfc, H Company, 2nd Battalion, 442nd RCT, wait for the official ceremony to begin.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jessica DuVernay, 305th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2017 Date Posted: 09.26.2017 17:08 Photo ID: 3811353 VIRIN: 170921-A-NN814-053 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 2.68 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, French Consulate Honors 100th Battalion Veterans with France's Highest Honor [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Jessica DuVernay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.