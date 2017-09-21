French Consulate Honors 100th Battalion Veterans with France's Highest Honor

(From Left) Mr. Futao Terashima, Pfc.I Company, 3rd Battalion, 442nd Regimental Combat Team, Mr Dale Tateishi, who accepted on behalf of his late father, Mr. Tesuo Tateishi, Pfc., A Company, 100th Infantry Battalion, 442nd RCT, and Mr. Harold Afuso, Pfc, H Company, 2nd Battalion, 442nd RCT, wait for the official ceremony to begin.
