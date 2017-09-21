French Consulate Honors 100th Battalion Veterans with France's Highest Honor

Governor David Ige, State of Hawaii Governor, addresses the Veterans and guests in attendance of the Legion D’Honneur ceremony at the State Capitol, September 21. Three Nisei Veterans were honored with France’s highest award.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jessica DuVernay, 305th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

