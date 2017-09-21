The 100th Battalion, 442nd Infantry Regiment, 9th Mission Support Command, Color Guard, led by Staff Sgt. Chris Arakawa, prepare to place the flags during the opening of the Legion D’Honneur ceremony at the Hawaii State Capitol, September 21.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jessica DuVernay, 305th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

French Consulate Honors 100th Battalion Veterans with France's Highest Honor, by SGT Jessica DuVernay