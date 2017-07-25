SecAF: Nellis is where we bring it together

Leaders from the United States Warfare Center salute the jet of Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson as it arrives at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 17, 2017. Wilson witnessed firsthand how Airmen at Red Flag are training through innovation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum)
