SecAF: Nellis is where we bring it together

Maj. Gen. Peter Gersten, United States Air Force Warfare Center commander, greets Heather Wilson, Secretary of the Air Force, as she arrives on Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 17, 2017. Wilson discussed her priorities of readiness and innovation during her week in southern Nevada. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

