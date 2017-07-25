(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SecAF: Nellis is where we bring it together [Image 7 of 8]

    SecAF: Nellis is where we bring it together

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum 

    99th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Heather Wilson, secretary of the Air Force, receives a tour of the F-35 Lighting II fighter jet inside the Lighting Aircraft Maintenance Unit hangar by 57th Maintenance Group Airmen on Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 18, 2017. During the tour Wilson reiterated the importance of readiness, modernization and innovation in order to remain the greatest Air Force in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SecAF: Nellis is where we bring it together [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SecAf
    Nellis Air Force Base
    Readiness
    Innovation

    • LEAVE A COMMENT