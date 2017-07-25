Heather Wilson, secretary of the Air Force, listens to Airmen’s stories during a lunch at the Crosswinds Dining Facility at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 18, 2017. Wilson spent her lunch speaking with as many Airmen as she could to get a sense of the type of issues affecting them most. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2017 12:03
|Photo ID:
|3606469
|VIRIN:
|170718-F-YM181-004
|Resolution:
|3239x2107
|Size:
|2.75 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SecAF: Nellis is where we bring it together [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SecAF: Nellis is where we bring it together
