Heather Wilson, secretary of the Air Force, listens to Airmen’s stories during a lunch at the Crosswinds Dining Facility at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 18, 2017. Wilson spent her lunch speaking with as many Airmen as she could to get a sense of the type of issues affecting them most. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2017 Date Posted: 07.25.2017 12:03 Photo ID: 3606469 VIRIN: 170718-F-YM181-004 Resolution: 3239x2107 Size: 2.75 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SecAF: Nellis is where we bring it together [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.