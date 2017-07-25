ecAF: Nellis is where we bring it together

Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson shares a lunch with Airmen at the Crosswinds Dining Facility at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 18, 2017. Wilson visited Nellis and Creech Air Force bases July 17 to 21 and learned more about their operational experiences. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum)
SecAF: Nellis is where we bring it together
