87 CSSB CoC

Lt. Col. Jeremiah S. O’Connor, the commander of the 87th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade on Ft. Stewart, Ga. takes command of the battalion during the change of command ceremony July 25. O’Connor assumed command from Lt. Col. Christopher M. McCreery who has served at the battalion’s commander for the past two years. (Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth White with the 3rd Sustainment Brigade/Released)

