Lt. Col. Jeremiah S. O’Connor (left), the commander of the 87th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade on Ft. Stewart, Ga. receives the guidon from Col. Jeff Britton, the commander of the 3rd Inf. Div. Sust. Bde., during the battalion’s change of command ceremony July 25. The passing of the colors symbolizes the responsibilities for the commander of the battalion. (Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth White with the 3rd Sustainment Brigade/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2017 11:52
|Photo ID:
|3606491
|VIRIN:
|170725-A-ZD574-065
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|7.35 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 87 CSSB CoC [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Elizabeth White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT