Lt. Col. Christopher M. McCreery, the outgoing commander of the 87th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade on Ft. Stewart, Ga., receives the battalion’s colors from Command Sgt. Maj. Jerryn D. McCarroll, the command sergeant major of the 87th Combat Sust. Supt. Bn., during the battalion’s change of command ceremony July 25. McCreery will relinquish the guidon to Col. Jeff Britton, the commander of the 3rd Inf. Div. Sust. Bde., symbolizing the passing of responsibility to the new commander of the battalion. (Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth White with the 3rd Sustainment Brigade/Released)
|07.25.2017
|07.25.2017 11:52
|3606488
|170725-A-ZD574-058
|5472x3648
|7.4 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
This work, 87 CSSB CoC [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Elizabeth White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
