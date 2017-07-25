(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    87 CSSB CoC [Image 3 of 5]

    87 CSSB CoC

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2017

    Photo by Spc. Elizabeth White 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    Lt. Col. Christopher M. McCreery, the outgoing commander of the 87th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade on Ft. Stewart, Ga., receives the battalion’s colors from Command Sgt. Maj. Jerryn D. McCarroll, the command sergeant major of the 87th Combat Sust. Supt. Bn., during the battalion’s change of command ceremony July 25. McCreery will relinquish the guidon to Col. Jeff Britton, the commander of the 3rd Inf. Div. Sust. Bde., symbolizing the passing of responsibility to the new commander of the battalion. (Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth White with the 3rd Sustainment Brigade/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2017
    Date Posted: 07.25.2017 11:52
    Photo ID: 3606488
    VIRIN: 170725-A-ZD574-058
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 7.4 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 87 CSSB CoC [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Elizabeth White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

