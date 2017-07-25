87th CSSB CoC

Lt. Col. Christopher M. McCreery, the former commander of the 87th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade on Ft. Stewart, Ga. leads the battalion for the final time during the change of command ceremony on July 25. McCreery handed off the responsibility of battalion commander to Lt. Col. Jeremiah S. O’Connor during the ceremony. (Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth White with the 3rd Sustainment Brigade/Released)

