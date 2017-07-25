87th CSSB CoC

From left, Lt. Col. Jeremiah S. O’Connor, the commander of the 87th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade on Ft. Stewart, Ga., Col. Jeff Britton, the commander of the 3rd Inf. Div. Sust. Bde. and Lt. Col. Christopher M. McCreery, the former commander of the 87th Combat Sust. Supt. Bn., conduct an inspection of the troops during the battalion’s change of command ceremony on July 25. This procession allows the new commander to inspect his new unit formation. (Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth White with the 3rd Sustainment Brigade/Released)

