India Company - Pick Up

A recruit from India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, locks his footlocker during pick up at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, July 21. The recruits use their footlockers to stow away gear and are required to have it locked when unattended. In the first hours recruits are with their drill instructors they learn the rules and regulations of recruit training, covering everything from how to act in the squad bay to how to speak to the drill instructors. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego. India Company is scheduled to graduate Oct. 13.

