    India Company - Pick Up [Image 2 of 6]

    India Company - Pick Up

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Angelica Annastas 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    A recruit from India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, locks his footlocker during pick up at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, July 21. The recruits use their footlockers to stow away gear and are required to have it locked when unattended. In the first hours recruits are with their drill instructors they learn the rules and regulations of recruit training, covering everything from how to act in the squad bay to how to speak to the drill instructors. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego. India Company is scheduled to graduate Oct. 13.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2017
    Date Posted: 07.24.2017 17:23
    Photo ID: 3602751
    VIRIN: 170721-M-WQ808-070
    Resolution: 3559x5534
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, India Company - Pick Up [Image 1 of 6], by Cpl Angelica Annastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

