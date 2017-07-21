A drill instructor from India Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, instructs recruits to move faster during pick up at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, July 21. Drill instructors teach the new recruits to move quickly and with purpose while aboard the depot. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego. India Company is scheduled to graduate Oct. 13.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2017 Date Posted: 07.24.2017 17:23 Photo ID: 3602745 VIRIN: 170721-M-WQ808-057 Resolution: 3710x5623 Size: 1.26 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, India Company - Pick Up [Image 1 of 6], by Cpl Angelica Annastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.