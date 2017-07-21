India Company - Pick Up

Recruits from India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, rush to get on line during pick up at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, July 21. Recruits are taught by their drill instructors to get on line, which means to stand in front of their footlockers. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego. India Company is scheduled to graduate Oct. 13.

