India Company - Pick Up

Recruits from India Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, hold their sea bags during pick up at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, July 21. Drill instructors ensure that the recruits fill their bags with the appropriate items and that extra gear is emptied into the recruit’s footlocker. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego. India Company is scheduled to graduate Oct. 13.

Date Taken: 07.21.2017