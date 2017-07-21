Recruits from India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, undergo an initial gear inspection during pick up at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, July 21. The inspection ensures the recruits have all the gear they will need for the duration of training. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego. India Company is scheduled to graduate Oct. 13.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2017 Date Posted: 07.24.2017 21:23 Photo ID: 3602747 VIRIN: 170721-M-WQ808-061 Resolution: 3737x5650 Size: 1.82 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, India Company - Pick Up [Image 1 of 6], by Cpl Angelica Annastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.