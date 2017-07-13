(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Deployed Airmen fight against sexual assault

    Deployed Airmen fight against sexual assault

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.13.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Jimmie Pike 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Robert Summers studies the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Victim Advocate Code of Professional Ethics while participating in training at an undisclosed location, East Africa, July 13, 2017. The guidelines help govern the actions of victim advocates to ensure the most professional assistance is given to victims of sexual assault. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jimmie D. Pike)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2017
    Date Posted: 07.24.2017
    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Deployed Airmen fight against sexual assault

